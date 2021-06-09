Nolte: N-Word Usage Score — Bidens 15, Trumps 0

Well, well, well… Not only has His Fraudulency Joe Biden used the N-word at least 13 times (that we know of), but that chip off the old block named Hunter Biden has used it at least three times (that we know of).

The racist apple does not fall far from the racist tree.

Oh, but former President Trump, the man the fake news media, Democrats, Big Tech, academia, and Hollywood assured us was a demonic racist; how many times has he been caught uttering the N-word, or any racial slur? Zip, zero, nada, not once, not ever…

Literally, billions and billions of corporate media dollars and Democrat party dollars and dark money dollars have been spent, along with countless man-hours, looking for even one racist slur Trump’s uttered, just one that a man who’s been world-famous for four decades has uttered. They came up so empty all they could do was fabricate lies and hoaxes, like the “very fine people” hoax.

And you know these very same monsters performed the same scouring of everyone in Trump’s circle, most especially his sons Don Jr. and Eric, and also came up with nothing.

So…

The N-word score thus far…

The Bidens: FIFTEEEEEEEN!

The Trumps: ZERO!

And no one needs to invent anything to prove Joe Biden’s a racist, a man who casually throws around the N-word. Check this out, and this, and this…

But wow, will you check out middle-aged Hunter tossing around the N-word like a 20-year-old wannabe rapper from South Central…

Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.

OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.

True dat n***a. But I’m done my rant.

Here’s my impersonation of the Biden familythis coming Thanksgiving… Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Trump’s a racist, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, let’s go make some underage girls uncomfortable, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, give big daddy that China money, Racial Slur, That’s Doctor Jill, Racial Slur, Racial Slur, Did you see me fall *up* the stairs, Racial Slur…

What a scumbag family we have in the White House.

Hey, but at least the mean tweets have stopped.

