A survey indicates Democrats are twice as likely to end a friendship over political disagreements than Republicans are.

“Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans are to report having ended a friendship over a political disagreement (20 percent vs. 10 percent),” the results from American Survey Center reads.

The survey found “Political liberals are also far more likely than conservatives are to say they are no longer friends with someone due to political differences (28 percent vs. 10 percent, respectively).”

The survey additionally indicates 33 percent liberal women have “stopped being friends with someone because of their politics.”

'Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans are to report having ended a friendship over a political disagreement.' From @amersurveyctr: https://t.co/03gEi0BwdT pic.twitter.com/UztuAmA6Fc — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 9, 2021

“If they were a fan of DJT, I wanted nothing to do with them,” the poll quotes a female’s prospective.

The findings come after the Harvard Gazette reported in 2016 that “men are more likely than women to make peace with their competitors after the competition ends.”

The report indicates “men are far more likely to engage in friendly physical contact — handshakes, back pats and even hugs — following competition than women are.” Moreover, men seem to “broker good feelings after conflict to ensure they can call on allies to help defend the group in the future.”

The author of the study, Joyce Benenson, explains female relational tendencies of “women having a harder time when they have to compete with other women,” she said. “Studies have shown that when two females compete in the workplace, they feel much more damaged afterward. I think this is something human resources professionals should be aware of, so they can mitigate it.”