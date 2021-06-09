#RacistHunter Catches Steam: ‘He’s a Product of the Biden Family Household’

DUBUQUE, IA - DECEMBER 9: Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) fields questions as his son Hunter Biden (R) looks on at a campaign stop at 180 Main Pub and Restaurant December 9, 2007 in Dubuque, Iowa. The stop was part a of four-day campaign swing through central and …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

#RacistHunter took off on Twitter following the revelations that President Biden’s son used a racial slur several times in exchanges with his attorney — an action that would likely have any GOP-associated figure targeted by the cancel culture mob almost immediately, were they caught acting in the same manner.

The messages, stemming from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, show several exchanges with his white attorney George Mesires. Some of them show Mesires attempting to have deeper conversations with the disgraced Biden son, only to be met with interjections of “frivolity,” including the use of the n-word.

“Where do you find unconditional love then George,” Hunter asked, prompting a response from Mesires.

“God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them,” he said adding, “There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don’t have many. You. God.”

“OMG n****,” Hunter snapped. “Did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers [sic] unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George,” he continued before talking about his penis.

That conversation serves as just one example of his use of the word. Hunter also reportedly kept a meme on his computer showing his father and former President Obama hugging. It read, “Obama: Gonna miss you, man. Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead. Joe: You my n***a, Barack.”

Despite the seeming silence from establishment media and left, many are jumping on the #RacistHunter trend on Twitter.

“If @DonaldJTrumpJr had just ONE text like this, the media mob would be enraged!!! Where is the #cancelculture #RacistHunter,” former Trump spox Katrina Pierson said:

“Children aren’t born racist. Hunter Biden is no exception. He’s a product of the Biden family household,” GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz said, also using the hashtag “#RacistHunter”:

“Try to imagine one of the Trump kids dropping the n-word,” Donald Trump Jr. remarked. “Real quote from Hunter: ‘n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’ #RacistHunter”:

Others jumped in the mix as well:

Neither President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris had weighed in on the remarks as of the publication of this post.

