Will Kamala Harris Condemn Hunter Biden for Repeatedly Using the N-Word?

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have remained silent after a bombshell report revealed President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden repeatedly used the n-word in conversations.

The Daily Mail reported details of Hunter Biden’s text messages repeatedly using the n-word when speaking with his lawyer.

“True dat n***a,” he wrote in a text message, and also, “How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates” and also, “I only love you because you’re black.”

“OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what it should rely on and my kids aren’t children George,” Hunter Biden also texted at one point.

The text messages were discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop that was obtained by the Daily Mail, as the outlet continues to cover the president’s son embarrassing himself or using his connections to profit off of shady deals.

The n-word story has been universally ignored by corporate media outlets like the New York Times and CNN.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ office did not respond to a request for comment on the scandal from Breitbart News.

The Daily Mail also reported Hunter Biden saved a meme on his laptop with a fictional conversation between his father and President Barack Obama giving him permission to use the n-word.

The meme read:

Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack

Hunter Biden’s n-word scandal emerges just days after President Biden delivered a stern message in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Americans trying to forget uncomfortable stories about race.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do: They come to terms with their dark sides,” Biden said, adding, “I come here to help fill the silence because in silence, wounds deepen.”