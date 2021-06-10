NAACP Mum on Hunter Biden’s Use of the N-Word in Text Messages

The NAACP has refused to respond to requests made to its press office seeking comment on the revelation that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden used the N-word multiple times in text messages.

Breitbart News asked the civil rights organization via email if it would comment on Hunter Biden’s text messages, but no response was received.

As Breitbart News reported, it seems like a case of like father, like son, as the senior Biden has used the N-word multiple times during his decades in the Senate:

President Joe Biden said the n-word 13 times in the Senate while Hunter Biden followed his father’s example multiple times in text messages, a report revealed Tuesday. Biden deployed the n-word 13 times in a 1985 hearing series, U.S. Senate transcripts revealed, during which he repeatedly used the offensive slur when he was questioning William Reynolds, then-President Ronald Reagan’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, as Reynolds was under consideration for a promotion to be associate attorney general.

Breitbart News reported on the incident in July of 2020:

The first instance occurred during the morning of June 4, 1985, when Biden first used the term twice. A later instance, from the next day, June 5, has already had widely circulating video of Biden reciting the derogatory term from the quote twice. While some people circulating the video left out the context that includes proof Biden was not using the N-word himself but quoting someone else saying it, the mere question as to if that is even acceptable has dogged politicians for some time.

On June 7, 2021 reports showed Hunter Biden followed his father’s example, using the n-word multiple times in text messages.

The NAACP on its website said it is fighting to end racism:

From police brutality to COVID-19 to voter suppression, Black communities are under attack. We work to disrupt inequality, dismantle racism, and accelerate change in key areas including criminal justice, health care, education, climate, and the economy. When it comes to civil rights and social justice, we have the unique ability to secure more wins than anyone else. Help make racial equity a reality.

