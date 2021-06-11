Donald Trump Meets GOP Leaders to Plot Path to House Majority in 2022

Former President Donald Trump met with Republican leaders in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday to plot a path to win back the House majority in 2022.

The Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) chairman, Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID), and members of the caucus’s leadership conferred with Trump about the committee’s strategy for immigration and election integrity.

“We talked for most of the time about the work that the Republican Study Committee is doing to define the agenda for the future course of the Republican Party, which is fighting for the Trump agenda,” Banks told the New York Post. “We talked about our election integrity bill, The Save Democracy Act, which he was very supportive of and we talked about what we’ve done to define immigration moving forward.”

“We spent nearly two hours with the President with President Trump who’s in great spirits,” Banks continued.

“We believe we take back the majority by focusing on the Trump agenda, and President Trump plays a big role in that,” Banks continued. “He’s obviously planning to go out and hit the road and campaign for candidates who share our vision, and we were excited to talk to him about that.”