FBI Director Wray Says Mexico Cartel Activity ‘Spilling Over’ into U.S. as Border Crisis Continues

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill June 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Wray fielded a wide range of questions, including several about the January 6th Capitol riot. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Cartel activity from Mexico is “spilling over” into the United States as the migrant influx on the Southern border continues, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee.

A transcript is as follows:

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK: Is it true many of the foreign nationals who are being trafficked across our border often arrive here deeply indebted to the Mexican crime cartels?

DIR. CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Certainly we have seen quite a number of such instances, absolutely.

REP. MCCLINTOCK: Are those debts collected through indentured servitude to the cartels?

DIR. WRAY: In some cases, definitely. We are pursuing a number of human trafficking task forces, as well as working on certain taskforces with [Department of Homeland Security] to try to address that issue. But there’s no question that the cartel activity on the other side of the border is spilling over in all sorts of ways, and you just put your finger on one that is extremely concerning to us all.

