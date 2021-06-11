Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at a Latina Univision anchor Wednesday, when pressed to answer when she would be visiting the southern border.

“I’m not finished,” Harris snapped, bobbed her head, and then chuckled before claiming she will visit the southern border. “I said I’m going to the border.”

“If we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border,” Harris explained, attempting to excuse her lack of attention to the 21-year border crossing high of more than 180,000 in May:

Kamala Harris snaps at reporter for asking when she will go to the border, won’t say when she will visit pic.twitter.com/vysmUvjZfR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2021

Harris’ press coverage comes as she traveled to the Northern Triangle to, as she said, “deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border,” where she claimed in another interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that she had not gone to the border because she had not gone “to Europe either.”

As Harris’ media tour to South America has not gone as well as the White House hoped. Slate Magazine published an article Thursday indicating President Joe Biden wants his Vice President to fail by putting her in charge of the border crisis and election takeover legislation, which are quickly becoming losing issues for the administration.

“If you look at the assignments Kamala Harris has been given during her tenure as vice president, it’s pretty easy to think that she’s getting the short end of the political stick,” Slate observed.

The administration seems to have no real solutions to the problem after revoking the former administration’s border security policies, such as ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

It is unknown when Harris will actually visit the southern border, as she did during President Trump’s tenure.