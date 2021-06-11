The House Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), released a new ad slamming Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) for continuing to be “silent while Arizonans suffer the consequences of the Democrats’ border crisis.”

The ad’s narrator said, “crisis a the U.S.-Mexico border will get even worse, migrants and smugglers are using new military-style tactics to avoid capture.”

The ad then cuts to a recent interview of Vice President Kamala Harris with NBC’s Lester Holt where she was asked about her plans to visit the southern border. Harris answered that she would come “at some point” but that she “also hasn’t been to Europe” and “didn’t understand the point” Holt was trying to make about her not visiting the border.

Next in the ad, O’Halleran’s voice is heard saying, “and there is universal commitment in congress that our border needs to be secure.”

The narrator continued, “one of the biggest challenges in terms of policing, in only this part of the border, is that the migrants coming here, they don’t want to be caught.”

O’Halleran’s voice can be heard again saying the same sentence: “and there is universal commitment in congress that our border needs to be secure.”

The end of the ad displays Harris’s infamous laugh, which the vice president is known for unveiling when she gets in uncomfortable situations.

Torunn Sinclair, an NRCC spokesperson, said, “Arizonans can’t trust Tom O’Halleran to fix the border crisis because he’s beholden to the Democrat Party, not them.”