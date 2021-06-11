Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) politicized a high profile sexual abuse case that includes the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party as an alleged victim.

Ron Weiser, who is also a member of the University of Michigan board of regents, alleged in March that he had been abused by now deceased U-M athletic doctor Robert Anderson in the mid-1960s.

“Our stories need to be told,” Weiser told the Detroit News. “The actions of Anderson were wrong on so many levels. I appreciate those who are telling their story, no matter how difficult.”

Dozens of former athletes have leveled accusations at Anderson, “with most saying they were given unnecessary penis and prostate checks during routine medical exams, as well as cases of genital fondling and masturbation,” according to Mlive.

As victims continue to speak publicly, Nessel was asked Thursday if her office would be investigating the Anderson case.

“Dr. Anderson is deceased, so clearly he cannot be prosecuted. It seems very unlikely to me, just first impression, that there are many living individuals that could potentially be subject to criminal prosecution,” Nessel said.

The attorney general complained Michigan State University had a similar case of an abusive physician and asked her to investigate, but then “stonewalled.”

Nessel seemed skeptical the University of Michigan boards would cooperate with such an investigation.

“I won’t waste the resources of this office and I won’t waste the resources of this state in order to conduct what would be an incomplete and inconclusive investigation,” she told reporters.

“If they do want us to conduct such an investigation and they’re willing to abide by our terms, the regents at the University of Michigan have my number, except for Ron Weiser. I won’t give him my number,” Nessel said.

WATCH: @DanaNessel shamelessly politicizes a serious issue. She says she'll work with the Michigan Board of Regents on investigating sexual assaults accusations within the football program… except for Republican Regent @RonaldWeiser, a survivor of Dr. Anderson's abuse. pic.twitter.com/ybHXwekfxG — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) June 10, 2021

“As the only Regent who was a victim of Dr. Anderson, Dana Nessel is the last person I would want to call to get justice,” Weiser said in a statement. “She has politicized every inch of her office. Sexual abuse is not a partisan, it’s not political and I’m disappointed but not surprised by the Attorney General’s ridiculous comments today.”

“Dana Nessel has shamelessly politicized an incredibly serious case of a serial sexual abuser, showing a complete lack of compassion for survivors of such traumatic events,” Michigan Rising Action executive director Eric Ventimiglia said, calling on her to apologize.

Nessel is likely still smarting over Weiser referring to her, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) as the “three witches” in March, according to Fox 17. He soon after apologized.

The attorney general has sought to capitalize politically on the nickname, riffing extensively about it during an April “Witches Against Patriarchy” protest.

