Mike Pence Blasts Kamala Harris for Not Visiting the Southern Border

Former Vice President Mike Pence chided current Vice President Kamala Harris for neglecting the southern border.

Pence, who was a frequent supporter of the Border Patrol during his time in the Trump administration, tweeted on Friday evening pictures of his time in office visiting the southern border and talking to Border Patrol.

Pence wrote, “Here’s what it looks like when a Vice President visits the Southern Border… It’s Time @VP Harris. It’s Time to Deal With the #BidenBorderCrisis!”

Here’s what it looks like when a Vice President visits the Southern Border… It’s Time @VP Harris. It’s Time to Deal With the #BidenBorderCrisis! pic.twitter.com/l0XT6kf3Zz — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 11, 2021

Harris, who has yet to visit the southern border, recently did an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, during which he asked her about any plans to visit the border.

Harris had answered that she would come “at some point” but that she “also hasn’t been to Europe” and “didn’t understand the point” Holt was trying to make about her not visiting the border:

“We have to deal with what's happening at the border.”@VP Kamala Harris spoke exclusively with @LesterHoltNBC on her first trip overseas, how the administration is addressing the immigration crisis, and if she plans to visit the southern border herself. pic.twitter.com/sA4We7peeR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

Breitbart News had previously reported that in May alone, the Border Patrol apprehensions had jumped almost 700 percent when compared to the same time in 2020 under former President Donald Trump. “Agents apprehended more than 172,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico boundary, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials report.”