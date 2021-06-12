PA Falling Short of 70% Fully Vaccinated, Mask Mandate Still in Place

Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania is falling significantly short of his goal to have 70 percent of adults “fully vaccinated” — the single requirement that would see him lifting the statewide mask mandate before June 28.

The Keystone State’s statewide mask mandate remains in place despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor settings.

Wolf, who earned the nickname “Commie Tommy Wolf” after shutting down his state and imposing severe restrictions and penalties on businesses, has said he will not lift the state’s mask mandate until 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated or by June 28 — whichever comes first:

The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first. Additionally, individuals are still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. Individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

It's an exciting day in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 mitigation orders have now been lifted. Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here. This milestone is possible because of you. pic.twitter.com/KHIUtDNErk — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 31, 2021

According to Pennsylvania’s Friday vaccine update, 56.6 percent of Pennsylvanians are “fully vaccinated,” falling short of his 70 percent goal. However, 72.8 percent have received at least one dose:

Pennsylvania’s daily vaccine update: 11,106,526 vaccines administered

56.6% of PA’ians 18+ fully vaccinated

72.8% of PA’ians 18+ have received at least one dose

National ranking in first doses administered: 9 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 11, 2021

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement regarding the state’s lifting of business and event restrictions last month.

“As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

However, certain localities are on the move. Philadelphia, for example, lifted its indoor mask mandate Friday.