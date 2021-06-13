Missouri Gov. Signs Bill Barring In-State Enforcement of Federal Gun Controls

Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed legislation Saturday to bar the in-state enforcement of many federal gun controls, including those proposed by the Biden administration.

WLBT reports that Parson signed HB 85, the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” at 2 p.m. The Act “prohibits the enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement agencies.”

Parson said:

Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights. This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.

KMIZ noted Parson also said, “HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here in Missouri we support responsible, law-abiding gun owners, and that we oppose government overreach and any unlawful efforts to limit our access to firearms.”

The Missouri Times pointed out the legislation passed the Missouri House on May 14, 2021, by a vote of 111-42, a day after FastDemocracy observed its passage in the Missouri Senate.

Missouri now joins a number of other states that have taken action to protect their gun-owning residents from President Joe Biden’s gun control agenda.

For example, Breitbart News explained that Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” on April 14, 2021. Earlier in April, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation prohibiting the enforcement of new federal gun controls in Arizona.

And on May 11, 2021, Breitbart News reported Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed a bill barring in-state enforcement of executive gun controls.

