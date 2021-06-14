The editors of the influential National Catholic Register have published an op-ed lamenting President Joe Biden’s progressive slide into his current radical position in favor of unrestricted abortion-on-demand.

The hard-hitting editorial was published this weekend, just in time for the U.S. bishops’ June meeting, in which the prelates will discuss whether Catholic politicians like Biden should receive Holy Communion while openly advocating for abortion rights.

Last week, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights released a report chronicling 32 times that President Biden has taken a public stand against core Church teachings during the less than five months he has been in office.

A number of these public actions have dealt directly with the issue of abortion, which the Catholic Church considers to be the murder of an innocent human being and one of the only crimes that incurs automatic excommunication from the Church.

Biden has revoked the Mexico City Policy that prohibited taxpayer funding of abortions overseas, while praising the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade as a “foundational precedent” to which all judicial nominees should commit and called for its codification, the report noted.

In their op-ed, the editors of the National Catholic Register wonder aloud whether Biden has permanently transformed from “Senator Jekyll” into “President Hyde,” with “a political persona that is unalterably committed to unqualified support for the profound evil of legal abortion.”

Particularly unfortunate was Biden’s 2019 desertion of his long-standing commitment to the principle that those who oppose abortion shouldn’t be forced to fund it, which the Register terms a “flagrantly hypocritical flip-flop.”

The Hyde Amendment, which Biden now opposes, “saves the lives of more than 60,000 unborn babies each year, and its effectiveness in reducing abortions has been confirmed by more than 20 peer-reviewed academic studies,” the op-ed notes.

What has now become obvious is that “Biden does not intend to allow his Catholic faith to inhibit him from directing his administration to promote abortion and other agendas that contradict Catholic beliefs,” the Register states.

Moreover, the president “has abandoned any pretense for balance when it comes to protecting the unborn, the most vulnerable among us,” the op-ed concludes.

