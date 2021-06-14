Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (MN) backtracked on his stance criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her remarks made last week comparing the United States and Israel to terrorists.

Phillips originally was one of a dozen Jewish Democrat Hosue members who called out Omar for her remarks “equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban as offensive as it is misguided.”

They said, “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

Now, Phillips has reversed course. Since calling the Congresswoman out, Phillips told one of CNN’s congressional reporters, Manu Raju, he would not support any effort to remove Omar from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will reportedly be forcing a vote to remove Omar from the committee.

Phillips said, “Considering their unwillingness to address hate within the GOP, any effort by Kevin McCarthy and Tom Emmer to weaponize anti-semitism for political gain is dangerous, hypocritical, and will fail.”

“Dean Phillips is all talk and no action,” said Mike Berg, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman.

Berg added, “If Phillips truly cared about Omar’s disgusting decision to compare the United States to terrorist organizations, he would support efforts to remove Omar from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”