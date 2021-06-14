Democrats are demanding Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retire so President Joe Biden can appoint his replacement before the Court hears abortion and Second Amendment cases and while Democrats have the majority, however slim it may be, in the U.S. Senate.

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was asked Sunday on CNN if Justice Breyer should retire, she said it is “something that I’d think about but I would probably lean toward yes. But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just — I would give more thought to it, but I’m inclined to say yes.”

A Bloomberg reporter also drummed up the new messaging Monday, tweeting that “This is exactly why groups like Demand Justice have been trying to pressure Stephen Breyer to retire at the end of this term, to ensure Biden can pick a replacement while Democrats control the Senate.”

“SCOTUS is set to consider whether to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights next year,” the reporter concluded. The abortion case is likely to be heard just before the 2022 midterms in June.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded Monday to a question that he may confirm a Biden nominee if the seat was available.

“We’d have to wait and see what happens,” McConnell said.

Despite the left’s presumable resentment that former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away and did not resign, attempting to outlive former President Trump’s term, Justice Breyer said last year, “I don’t really think about it [retirement]” and “I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Justice Breyer’s continuation has also encouraged the far-left to take initiative to pack the Court by unveiling a bill in April to expand the number of justices from nine to 13, with the four new vacancies to be filled immediately by Biden and the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Democrats admitted the radical legislation to pack the Court is for political reasons during a press conference on April 15 in which Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) admitted legislation to pack the Court from nine justices to 13 is necessary because Republicans “broke” the Court through legitimate appointments.