The establishment media worry Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential chances are slipping after faltering in Latin America last week.

Axios explained their concern Monday, saying Harris’s stumbles “during her first foreign trip have rekindled the debate from her presidential campaign about whether she — and not her staff — is to blame.”

“Harris also is in a tough spot managing two issues — immigration and voting rights, the latter of which she’s reported to have chosen herself — that have little upside and huge downside,” Axios continued.

Moreover, Slate warned on Thursday that President Joe Biden may be setting her up to fail by putting her in charge of the border crisis and election takeover legislation, which are quickly becoming losing issues for the administration.

Slate cautioned, “If you look at the assignments Kamala Harris has been given during her tenure as vice president, it’s pretty easy to think that she’s getting the short end of the political stick.”

“First, she was tasked with taking on immigration: After mostly staying in D.C. during the pandemic, Harris is on her first international trip, a visit aimed at helping Guatemala and Mexico stem migration,” the article explained. “She’s also been assigned to help protect voting rights that are under attack across the country. It’s hard to know what to call her job, why she’s being saddled with the tasks she’s been saddled with, and what this may portend for her future political prospects.”

Meanwhile, Harris faces a lower approval rating in her first 100 days than former Vice President Mike Pence.

But Harris will not admit defeat easily. Saturday, she was spotted trying to drum up positive media coverage by parading in Washington, D.C., at a pride event, smiling and waving to the crowd.

During her appearance, Harris redirected attention away from her failures and demanded the Senate pass the Equality Act, legislation which would cancel the legal definition of biological sex, cater to gender ideology, and designate protection for the unborn as “pregnancy” discrimination.