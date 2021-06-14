‘Give Me a Break’ — Joe Biden Defensive After Keeping Donald Trump E.U. Tariffs

President Joe Biden grew defensive Sunday after reporters questioned why he allowed former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel to remain in place.

“When you’re having these conversations with European allies who are very concerned about these sanctions, how do you justify that?” one reporter asked Biden.

Biden spoke about the tariffs during a press conference on Sunday, after a reporter challenged the president’s repeated assertion that “America is back” to cooperate with Europe.

“A hundred and twenty days,” Biden replied. “Give me a break. Need time.”

Trump famously frustrated the European Union (E.U.) and other countries in 2018 by enacting a 25 percent tariff on steel and ten percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The tariffs have led to positive developments for the aluminum industry according to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, citing a 37.6 percent increase in primary aluminum smelting.

The steel industry in the United States has also cited the positive effects of Trump’s tariffs on the industry.

Biden is expected to meet with E.U.leaders on Monday.