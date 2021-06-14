Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills announced the “Back To Work” program Monday, which will give people who join the workforce a one-time payment, administered by the state’s Department of Labor and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The state’s program will be providing the employers the funds to give a “one-time $1,500 payment for eligible workers who start jobs between June 15 and June 30.” People who start a job in July will be receiving “a $1,000 payment for eligible workers” to help “encourage unemployed Maine people to return to the workforce.”

As the job market in Maine continues to recover from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the one-time payments attempt to entice the jobless Mainers to work. According to Mills, the payments are on a first-come, first-serve basis which “will utilize $10 million in federal funding and could reach up to 7,500 Maine people.”