A CBS poll revealed Tuesday the majority of Americans demand President Joe Biden take a tough stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Wednesday’s meeting.

The poll indicates 76 percent want a tougher stance against Russian computer hacking on American systems. Another 74 percent desire Biden restrain Putin’s election interference.

Only 28 percent want Russian cooperation on world affairs.

An additional 41 percent of respondents said they hope Biden addresses computer hacking with Putin, while only 19 percent said Biden should address regional aggression by Russia on her neighbors.

Meanwhile, just two days before the scheduled meeting between Biden and the Russian President, Biden reflected in a press conference about Putin, calling him “bright.”

“I have met with him. He’s bright,” Biden said. “He’s tough. And I have found that he is a, as they used to say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary.”

When Biden was questioned if he still believes Putin is a killer, as he has previously said, Biden laughed for several seconds.