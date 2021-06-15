Joe Biden Plans Massive July 4 Celebration After Telling Americans to Only Host Small Barbecues

The White House is planning a large gathering to celebrate Independence Day, even after President Joe Biden told Americans to avoid crowded celebrations of the holiday.

Biden’s planned event on July 4 will welcome over 1,000 people, according to the Associated Press, including first responders, essential workers, and military service members.

The optics of the event also serve as a “mission accomplished” moment for the Biden administration, as experts predict he will not reach his goal of getting 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by the 4th of July.

Dr. William Schaffner, a medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases told Breitbart News in an interview that Biden would likely not reach his July 4th vaccination goal, as many Americans were still reluctant to get the vaccine.

The president in March told Americans if they continued to wear masks and follow the guidance of federal health officials, they would be able to have a small barbecue with family and friends on July 4th.

He said:

If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.

But the White House now wants to see widespread celebrations on Independence Day, according to the Associated Press, as they asked state and local officials to advise them of their plans.

“We welcome you to join us by hosting your own events to honor our freedom, salute those who have been serving on the frontlines, and celebrate our progress in fighting this pandemic,” the White House wrote in an email to local officials.

The administration advised that the summer of 2021 is “dramatically different” from the summer of 2020 when federal health officials ordered Americans not to gather for the holiday

Biden will continue to promote the Summer of 2021 as the “summer of freedom,” as more Americans get vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic.

“America is headed into the summer dramatically different from last year’s summer: a summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations,” he said in June.