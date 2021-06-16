Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) on Tuesday labeled her Republican challenger, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R), an “extremist Trump supporter.”
Dubbing Sabatini an “extremist Trump supporter” in a campaign fundraising email, Murphy asserted that “It’s crucial that we show grassroots strength when those numbers [donations] are made public, or else people like Sabatini will feel even more emboldened.”
Sabatini told Breitbart News Tuesday that Murphy is “Pelosi’s servant” and “is suffering once again from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” adding he hopes “she seeks help from someone other than Dr. [Anthony] Fauci.”
While Murphy has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 95 percent of the time and with “Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MI) 90 percent and 91 percent, respectively, she has decided to ignore her voting record.
Swamp Creature @SMurphyCongress is having a mental breakdown now that I’m in the race—take a look👇 https://t.co/s9Nm17Own0
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 16, 2021
National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Camille Gallo also told Breitbart News via email that “Stephanie Murphy votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and will be fired by Floridians in 2022.”
Murphy suddenly retreated from her Senate primary bid against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) on May 24 and instead decided to attempt to retain her congressional seat, a heavy lift with a Republican state legislature in charge of redistricting.
“We’ve had too many close losses in Florida, and so I wanted to use my experience from winning tough races to help the party prepare itself,” Murphy explained in a statement upon her Senate bid withdraw.
As for Sabatini, he has campaigned as a hardline immigration hawk, telling Breitbart News Sunday that America needs an “immigration moratorium” to help “working class Americans.”
Sabatini filed to campaign against Murphy on June 7. The race is expected to be among the most contentious of the 2022 midterms.
“BREAKING: Based on projected maps in Florida… this morning I OFFICIALLY filed for the new District 7 congressional seat. This pits my campaign against America-Last, corrupt Democrat @RepStephMurphy,” Sabatini tweeted, with a map that depicts in brown the preliminary new district.
