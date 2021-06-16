President Joe Biden said he would be using a pre-approved list of reporters to call on Wednesday at a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden, while looking for reporters to call on during his press conference, said, “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.”

When Biden previously used similar lines to this, the “they” he refers to is the staff on his communications team.

Following this incident, as Biden started to leave the press conference he snapped at CNN’s White House reporter Kaitlan Collins.

Collins asked if Biden was confident that Putin would change his behavior.

He snapped back at her, saying, “I’m not confident that he will change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time?” He added, “When did I say I was confident?”

Breitbart News reported last weekend Biden was also caught using a pre-approved list of reporters. During another press conference, he expressed concern he would “get in trouble” if he called on reporters his press staff did not approve in advance.

When looking over his pre-approved reporters’ list, he said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.”

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Biden later said to reporters, “I’m going to get in trouble with my press, my staff. Yeah, go ahead. But pretend that I didn’t answer you.”