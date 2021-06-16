Kamala Harris Hosts Women Senators for Dinner Party and Cheese Puffs

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a bipartisan dinner party Tuesday night for women senators at her home at the Naval Observatory.

All 24 women were invited to the dinner but three did not attend: Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Cindy Hyde-Smith, (R-MS), and Krysten Sinema, (D-AZ).

Republicans attending the soiree included Sens. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joni Ernst, and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Several of the senators posted photos of the event on social media, thanking Harris for the dinner party.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow revealed that Harris made the cheese puffs herself.

Our Vice President even made the cheese puffs herself!

Harris was spotted in photos addressing the group toasting with a glass of rosé wine.

Blackburn appeared on Fox News afterwards, describing it as an annual event for women senators that Harris hosted this year.

“It was a lovely event, she was gracious to host,” she said in an interview with Sean Hannity.

Blackburn said that if Harris had brought up policy, she would have spoken to her about the border crisis.

“It wasn’t a policy discussion at all, but if she brought up policy I would have loved to have said, ‘Madame Vice President, you need to get to the border,'” Blackburn said.