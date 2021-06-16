A Wednesday poll indicates President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues downward in June from 49 percent to 48 percent.

A Monmouth University poll on June 16 marked Biden at 48 percent, one percent lower than a Rasmussen poll from June 11.

The poll comes as Biden completes his European tour Wednesday, neglecting to travel to inspect the border crisis, where illegal immigration has surged 674 percent from last May.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hammered Biden on Tuesday in a congressional hearing for touring Europe instead of visiting the southern border.

“Well, you know what, Joe Biden’s in Europe right now,” Cruz stated. “Maybe it’s time for the person ostensibly in charge of the border from this administration to go to the border.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s trip to Europe ended with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Biden allowed Putin to conduct a solo press conference. The Russian president ignored questions about repressing his political opponents and, instead, freely hammered America on the 2020 Black Lives Matters and Antifa riots.