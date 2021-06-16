The Morning Consult poll found that 74 percent of Republican voters said they support the efforts to conduct a state-level review of the 2020 presidential election.

Overall, 45 percent of the registered voters said they support the effort to review the election results when factoring in the much smaller percentage (23 percent) of Democrats who support the efforts and the 40 percent of independents.

Additionally, a majority (51 percent) of Republicans said the reviews would uncover some type of information that will change the election’s outcome.

Morning Consult said there are people close to former President Donald Trump that said he “appears eager to engage in the 2022 midterm campaign,” which has brought droves of “current and potential candidates through his properties as they solicit his coveted endorsement.” Those candidates have used meetings and his properties for raising money and “seeking out early polling data to get a feel for the shaping electorate.”

The former president also announced he would be resuming rallies and have the first ones in Ohio and Florida.

On Tuesday night, Trump announced he had accepted an invitation to visit the “Nation’s decimated Southern Border” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on an official visit before Vice President Kamala Harris has made any plans to visit.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from June 11 to 13, where 1,994 registered voters were interviewed. The full survey has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Another poll previously indicated 29 percent of the Republican voters surveyed said it is likely to see Trump being retained as the president.

Chris Pack, a Republican strategist and a former official at the Senate Leadership Fund, said, “President Trump is the greatest small-dollar fundraiser in history.”

Pack continued, “The single most important thing he can do to ensure Republicans win back control of the House and Senate is to use his small-dollar fundraising lists to raise funds directly for Republican candidates.”

“For the NRSC and NRCC, using the WinRed platform he was instrumental in creating for this very purpose,” he added.