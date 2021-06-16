Sen. Tom Cotton Rips Biden over Summit with Putin: ‘Bad for America’

Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) explained why President Joe Biden’s Geneva, Switzerland, summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was “bad for America.”

A transcript is as follows:

SANDRA SMITH: To the last point that the president made, “the world has reached a fundamental inflection point in recent years.” At one point on what it will look like in 10 years, telling reporters that they have too negative of an outlook when they were asked about nuclear arms control and the discussions with Putin on that. At one point, he questions the reporters, “why would I open negotiate with you?”

SEN. TOM COTTON: More mumbo-jumbo. I think Vladimir Putin knows what’s in his best interests: it’s humiliating Joe Biden and the United States and pushing us around and the world around. If Joe Biden had gone into this from a position of strength, if he not had extended a one-sided nuclear arms control agreement with Russia, if he had shut down that Russian pipeline, we would have been in a much better position coming out of this summit.

[…]

China is the number one threat we face. Its economy is almost as large as ours. Russia is a declining power, its economy is smaller than Canada’s. Why is Biden going to meet with Putin on neutral ground to elevate his stature once again? It was uncalled for and I think this summit was bad for America.