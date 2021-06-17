Armed St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges Thursday and agreed to forfeit the guns they used while confronting protesters June 28, 2020.

WSPA reports that Mark plead guilty to “misdemeanor fourth-degree assault” and Patricia plead guilty to misdemeanor harassment.

The guns forfeited by the McCloskey’s “will be destroyed.”

Breitbart News reported that Mark and Patricia stood outside their home with an AR-15 and a pistol as protesters moved through their neighborhood on June 28, 2020.

Mark told KMOV4 he came out armed because the protesters allegedly burst through a historic gate on the way to his property.

He said, “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives.”

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

According to the Associated Press, Mark spoke to reporters after pleading guilty Thursday and said, “I’d do it again. Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

The McCloskey’s were not demanded to surrender guns beyond those used while confronting the protesters and they retain their law licenses and the ability to own firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.