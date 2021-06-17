Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody requested Thursday states participate in sending manpower to protect the Texas border from the massive influx of illegal immigrants.

AG Ashley Moody on Fox Business Channel said, “I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help,” she said of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ declaration Wednesday to deploy law enforcement officers to the United States-Mexico border to help mitigate the nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

“You have governors in these border states sending out a call for emergency help,” Moody continued. “And I am so proud of Governor DeSantis. Florida is the first state to step up and say, look, we are sending folks to help control this chaos that is created solely due to the actions or inaction of the Biden administration.”