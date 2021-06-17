Joe Biden Vows to Expand Obamacare After Supreme Court Decision

President Joe Biden celebrated the Supreme Court ruling in favor of Obamacare on Thursday, promising to expand the law in the future.

“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is a major victory for all Americans benefitting from this groundbreaking and life-changing law,” Biden wrote in a statement.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of the law rejecting a challenge brought to the court by the state of Texas. Only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The case argued that the law’s individual mandate for health insurance — which Trump ended — made the law unconstitutional. The court ruled against the case, noting that the lawsuit lacked standing.

Biden boasted that Obamacare survived more than a decade of political attacks from Republicans and survived three significant Supreme Court challenges.

“It is time [to] move forward and keep building on this landmark law,” the statement said.

Biden said he would continue to expand government-subsidized health coverage during his presidency, arguing it was a “moral obligation” to ensure that “health care is a right and not a privilege.”

“I look forward to working with the Congress to build on this law so that the American people will continue to have access to quality and affordable health care,” he said.

Biden’s American Rescue Plan expanded coverage by establishing a special enrollment period through August 15th for Americans to get covered.

Biden, who famously described the passage of Obamacare as a “big f***ing deal,” recently spoke with former President Barack Obama on a video conference call to promote the plan.

“I’m proud of you,” Obama told Biden in the video released by the White House. “Keep it up. We’re going to get even more people covered in the years to come under your guidance. Love you, man.”