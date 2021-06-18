President Joe Biden commented on potentially being denied Communion at the Catholic Church on Friday, saying it was a private matter and that it was not going to happen.

“How do you feel personally about that?” the reporter asked Biden after he had finished speaking about Chinese coronavirus vaccine numbers.

“That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Biden responded before scurrying off the stage.

The question comes as the Wall Street Journal reported Friday there is a movement afoot to disallow Biden to receive Communion from the Catholic Church due to his favorable position on murdering babies before they are born.

The Journal explained:

U.S. Catholic bishops on Friday agreed to prepare a document that would lay out the conditions under which Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including President Biden, may be denied Communion. The controversial measure, which had drawn objections from the Vatican and from Pope Francis’s strongest allies among the U.S. bishops, required only a simple majority but passed with 73%, or 168, of the 229 votes cast on Thursday. More than 270 U.S. bishops were eligible to vote. The bishops’ doctrinal committee will now proceed to draft a document on the Eucharist that will include a section on the conditions under which politicians may receive Communion. Some bishops want that section to state that politicians who support abortion rights must be denied the sacrament.

The report comes as the editors of the influential National Catholic Register issued an op-ed June 14 noting Biden’s slip into his current radical position in favor of unrestricted abortion-on-demand.

In February, Father Jerry Pokorsky, a Virginia priest and Director of Human Life International, said Biden was the “most aggressively anti-Catholic President in history.”

Also in February, the head of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann, stated Biden should stop labeling “himself a devout Catholic since his actions contradict this claim.”