Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted Friday, “You’re apt to be labeled a racist if you didn’t vote” for Juneteenth National Independence Day.

“This week, you’re apt to be labeled a racist if you didn’t vote for the 11th paid federal holiday,” Massie tweeted.

“The official name of the holiday is ‘Juneteenth National Independence Day,'” Massie continued in a separate tweet. “Bless your heart if you think that name wasn’t chosen to divide this country and diminish the Independence Day we celebrate on July 4.”

Private sector employees average 8 paid holidays. Last week, had you asked Americans whether federal employees should get 11 paid holidays instead of 10, most would have said no. This week, you’re apt to be labeled a racist if you didn’t vote for the 11th paid federal holiday. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 18, 2021

The official name of the holiday is “Juneteenth National Independence Day.” Bless your heart if you think that name wasn’t chosen to divide this country and diminish the Independence Day we celebrate on July 4. https://t.co/yM6fydEyVX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 18, 2021

Massie’s tweets come as a Jamie Dupree, an independent “journalist,” noted that Massie voted against making the Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“On this first Juneteenth federal holiday, Rep. Thomas Massie R-KY grumbles about the approval of the new holiday. Massie was one of 14 House Republicans who voted against it earlier this week,” he tweeted.

The vote to make the National Independence Day a federal holiday occurred Thursday, when President Biden signed the congressionally passed measure into law next to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day and, today, a national holiday,” Harris said at the bill signing. National holidays “are days when we as a nation have decided to stop and take stock, and often to acknowledge our history.”

The president dubbed the holiday “a day of, in my view, profound weight and profound power”