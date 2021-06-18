Watch Live: Conservatives Hold Western Conservative Summit

The Centennial Institute will host the 2021 Western Conservative Summit featuring many prominent conservative lawmakers and activists.
The Centennial Institute, a part of the Colorado Christian University, will host many prominent conservative activists on Friday, starting at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. The speakers include:
- Dr. Donald Sweeting, president of Colorado Christian University
- Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life organization Live Action
- Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop
- Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum
- Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation
- Jennifer Fielder, CEO of the American Lands Council
- Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Saturday’s session of the Western Conservative Summit will include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Ken Buck (R-CO), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and other prominent conservative activists.
Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Western Conservative Summit.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.