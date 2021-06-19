Watch Live: Day Two of Western Conservative Summit

The Centennial Institute will host day two of the Western Conservative Summit featuring many prominent conservative lawmakers and activists.

The Centennial Institute, a part of the Colorado Christian University, will host many prominent conservative activists and lawmakers on Saturday, starting at 12:00 P.M. Eastern. The speakers include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Ken Buck (R-CO), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and other prominent conservative activists.

During Friday’s session, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the rise of critical race theory as “bigoted,” saying:

… [critical race theory]replaces class with race and it says all of America and all of the world is a battle between the races and “every bit as racist as a Klansmen in white sheets. … Critical race theory says every white person is a racist. Critical race theory says America is fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist. Critical race theory seeks to turn us against each other and if someone has a different color skin seeks to make us hate that person.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Western Conservative Summit.