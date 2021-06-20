Leaders in Boulder, Colorado, will seek an “assault weapons” ban for their city after Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a repeal of the state’s preemption law.

Preemption laws mandate that cities and municipalities are barred from enacting gun control which is more stringent than that at the state level.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Polis signed the repeal on Saturday.

Boulder enacted a ban in 2018, only to have it blocked by a County District Judge earlier this year. The judge’s ruling was in light of preemption.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver (D) believes the “assault weapons” ban will now go into effect, but also indicated that if the “city needs to take any other steps to enforce the ban, it will do so.”

California has an “assault weapons” ban, and nine people were killed in San Jose in a mass shooting on May 26, 2021.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban and on May 8, 2021, the Daily Mail reported that “shooting incidents in New York City are up 83 percent from last year, and 94 percent from 2019.”

Chicago sits in Cook County, which has an “assault weapons” ban. Yet the Chicago Tribune points out a total of 1,587 people were shot January 1, 2021, through June 14, 2021.

