A Flint, Michigan, police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old woman on Juneteenth who allegedly shot first.

ABC 12 reports that investigators say the woman, who was in a car, allegedly approached the officer while he was working the Juneteenth Parade and shot at him.

What “appeared to be a standoff between an officer and the driver of a silver car in the gas station parking lot” followed the shooting.

News 2 NBC noted the incident occurred just before 2:15 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A City of Flint Police Department press release says, “Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.”

A witness said, “I saw an officer maybe ten feet to the left of me in front of a car with his gun out. I didn’t see if anybody shot out of the car but I did see the officer shoot into the car and I could tell that he, from his look, like he mortally wounded somebody. He instantly fell to the ground crying because I felt like he didn’t want to do whatever he had to do.”

Another individual posted an alleged video of a portion of the incident on Facebook with the caption, “This car pulled up shooting first !! From inside the car with the windows still up! Which is what caused the police to shoot her he didn’t shoot her for no reason he had his life and the parade to protect . Why shots was coming from inside the car is what I don’t know.”

