Juneteenth Celebrations Around the Nation Marred by Shootings, Death

Juneteenth celebrations in Oakland, California; Aurora, Colorado; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Clover, South Carolina; and Flint, Michigan, were marred by shootings and death.

ABC News reports that Oakland’s Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt was interrupted by gunfire at 6:22 p.m. When the shots ended, seven shooting victims were discovered, included a 22-year-old man who was killed in the incident.

Update: Police say there is a seventh victim in Saturday's deadly Lake Merritt shooting in Oakland after showing up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. https://t.co/0Jy84TDe7h — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 20, 2021

The Aurora Juneteenth celebration was brought to a violent end when multiple shooters unleashed 114 rounds on attendees, wounding four and killing one.

KKTV notes the “Public Safety Dispatch Center received at least 50 calls for service” regarding the Aurora attack.

Two people were killed in a shooting that erupted after a concert in Baton Rouge.

ABC News pointed out that the shooting occurred in a parking lot, following a fight, and multiple guns were involved.

WSOC-TV reports two separate shootings at Juneteenth Celebration in Clover, South Carolina. One of the shootings resulting in three people being wounded, including a 17-year-old boy. The other shooting involved a car pulling up beside a vehicle in which a family was traveling and opening fire.

Also on Juneteenth, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed after allegedly shooting at a police officer in Flint, Michigan.

Breitbart News reported that the woman was taken to the hospital after the incident, but succumbed to her wounds.

A City of Flint Police Department press release says, “Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.