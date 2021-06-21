49 Shot During Father’s Day Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-nine people were shot, five fatally, over Father’s Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 23 people were shot, two fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out the total number of weekend shooting victims was at 49, with the number of fatalities at five.

Breitbart explained the first two fatalities of the weekend occurred on Friday.

The third fatality of the weekend occurred Saturday night about 9:15 p.m., when “a man and a woman were ambushed in the 3200-block of West Division Street by three gunmen who fired shots at them.”

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead while the 25-year-old female was hospitalized in critical condition.

On Sunday morning around 1 a.m. a 32-year-old woman in a vehicle was fatally shot by a gunman in another vehicle. She was riding “in the 2100-block of North Oakley Avenue” when the other vehicle pulled up alongside and opened fire, fatally wounding the woman.

Less than an hour later, at 1:40 a.m., a 21-year-old was shot and killed while driving a Jeep “in the 3100-block of West Augusta Boulevard.”

The Chicago Tribune observed a total of 1,587 people were shot January 1, 2021, through June 14, 2021. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined and means 195 more people were shot in 2021 than were shot during the same time-frame in 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.