JCN Withdraws Lawsuit Against MLB, Vows to ‘Remedy the Injustice’ Inflicted on Small Businesses

The Job Creators Network (JCN) has withdrawn its lawsuit against Major League Baseball (MLB). Still, they haven’t stopped fighting for small businesses impacted by the league’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

Appearing before the U.S. Court House at Foley Square in New York City, JCN President Alfredo Ortiz blasted MLB for “virtue signaling” by listening to the “activist lies” about Georgia’s voter reform laws and “callously” retaliating against the small businesses of Atlanta by relocating the All-Star Game to Denver.

“This move deprived local small businesses, which are the backbone of Atlanta’s communities, over $100 million in lost revenues at a time when they needed it most,” Ortiz explained. “The MLB must be held accountable for their knee-jerk decision that hurt so many people.”

Ortiz also stressed that JCN’s recent shortcoming in federal court was not due to their case lacking merit.

“It’s important to understand that JCN lost this motion on standing; MLB didn’t win it on the merits,” Ortiz said. “No matter how one judge rules, the fact that what MLB did was wrong doesn’t change. Our case had strong support from the likes of Former Attorney Gen. Edwin Meese, The American Constitutional Rights Union, Rep. Vernon Jones, Congressman Barry Loudermilk, whose district hosts Truist Park, Former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and the Georgia State House and Senate Majority Caucuses.”

“Sadly, the current Georgia Senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are shamelessly silent even though their constituents have been negatively impacted.”



Though, with the court having ruled that JCN lacked standing to sue, Ortiz said his organization would continue their fight to “remedy the injustice” done to small businesses through other venues.

“I’m here today to promise Atlanta-area small businesses that we will continue to find ways to remedy the injustice inflicted upon them,” Ortiz said. “While we are withdrawing our case from federal court here in New York, we will continue to evaluate our legal options and other out-of-court opportunities. We will have more information to announce in the coming days.”

In April, the state of Georgia passed a series of voter reform laws aimed at protecting the integrity of elections within the state. MLB opted to move the game from Atlanta to Denver after liberal media members and politicians, led by Joe Biden, said they would “strongly support” the league moving the game to protest the law.

Losing the game is expected to cost Atlanta-area businesses somewhere between $37 million and $190 million.

The Job Creators Network is among the nation’s leading conservative small business advocacy groups.