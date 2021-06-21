Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday to discuss a project the group is developing to get American families more involved in politics.

“The whole concept of this came up because it’s very clear that politicians only care about one thing… getting reelected,” Schilling told host Matthew Boyle, adding nearly all politicians are backed by big money groups.

We wanted to start this group just like the NRA, except instead of guns we’re organizing families in politics to save the family and in turn it’s going to save America. The family is being destroyed right now and not the way everyone was worried about in the 80’s and 90’s. They’re teaching our kids in schools that America is evil, that the kids are racist, that their parents are racist, that their World War II grandparents are racist, that they’re evil, and it’s just gotta stop. The only way it’s going to stop is if we start unexacting politicians who are hurting us and that goes from the local level at the school board all the way to the presidential level. So, we wanna use the power of families, put them in politics and start turning this country around.

Schilling discussed the assault on American families by those who currently represent the American people, with Boyle noting that they are “rewriting American history right now.”

Schilling noted four things the group will be working on to get American families more involved in politics, including education and school choice, the removal of critical race theory from schools, the removal of LGBTQ discussions from classrooms and well-known television channels that target children, and age verification for online pornographic material.

“There’s a lot of value in building a community,” Schilling said. “The left has been so good at isolating normal, everyday people with traditional values and making them feel like they’re a minority and that there is no one that agrees with them. That’s not true. That’s not the case. So the first step is organizing these people, get them in the same group together, get them talking together.”

“There’s a lot of strength in numbers and there’s a lot of confidence that comes from knowing that there are other people across the country… that feel the same way as you do and want to protect our kids,” Schilling added, noting it is important we “educate our parents” about the types of material their children interact with and view.

Schilling said it is important to teach “people that are foreign to politics how to lobby, how to get bills passed, how to get them introduced, how to put pressure on their representatives and then eventually it all comes down to the elections.”

“We’re gonna train you on how to turn out the vote, train you on how to get earned media, how to hold your politicians accountable when it comes to the elections, how to vote, how to run for office,” he continued. “We want to train the next generation of American politicians because we don’t have enough families in Congress, we don’t have enough families in the state legislatures.”

“I wanna walk these parents through the process and let them know that [they] can do this,” Schilling said, stressing the importance of parents getting involved before it becomes too late and “families are destroyed.”

Schilling is the son of the late Bobby Schilling, who served as a Republican U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 17th congressional district from 2011 to 2013. For more information on the project and the work the American Principles Project focuses on, you can visit their website.

