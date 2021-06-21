A straw poll indicates Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) slightly edges out former President Donald Trump in presidential 2024 approval.

Centennial Institute surveyed respondents at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on Saturday in which participants “were asked to select each potential candidate they would approve for president in 2024.”

The top five ranked as follows:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) 74.12 percent Donald Trump 71.43 percent Sen. Ted Cruz (R) 42.86 percent Mike Pompeo 39.35 percent Sen. Tim Scott (R) 35.58 percent

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results: 1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%

2. Donald Trump – 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58% 30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans. Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

The poll also asked respondents to rank their top issues. The top three rank as follows:

Immigration/border security 82 percent Election integrity 79 percent Religious freedom 75 percent

The poll comes as DeSantis is deploying state and local law enforcement officers to the United States-Mexico border to help mitigate the nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

DeSantis decision answers Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) request to help them with the wave of illegal immigration pouring into their states as a result of the Biden administration’s massive Catch and Release operation.