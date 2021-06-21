Study Reviews Which States are Most, Least ‘Patriotic’

A study by WalletHub released Monday concluded “Red states are more patriotic” after analyzing data it determined defines patriotism.

WalletHub said it looked at 13 “key indicators of patriotism,” which included “the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.”

In the study, each state could receive 100 points for a perfect score. The financial site allotted 25 points to the “Military Engagement” category, which included military enlistees and veterans as subcategories, and 75 points to the “Civic Engagement” category, which included voter turnout data, community volunteerism, jury participation, and civic education requirements.

According to that methodology, WalletHub concluded Montana was the most patriotic state in the union with a score of 61.91. It also ranked #1 in civic engagement, while #22 in military engagement.

Alaska ranked second overall with a score of 56.64. It ranked #1 in military engagement and #19 in civic engagement. The data show Alaska has 137 veterans per 1,000 civilian adults. New York had the fewest: 51.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Oregon, and Virginia.

Based on its selection of data, WalletHub determined California, Michigan, Connecticut, Florida, and New York were the least patriotic.

WalletHub determined “Red states are more patriotic than blue states,” with red states having an average ranking of 25.32, while blue states slightly lower at 25.68.

New Jersey had the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 general election — 78.3 percent — while Arkansas had the lowest voter turnout rate of 54 percent.

Utah had the largest share of volunteers, 51 percent, while just 22.8 percent of Floridians helped in their communities.

