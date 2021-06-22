Support for President Joe Biden fell in Iowa, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

The survey of 807 adults, taken June 13-16, found 43 percent approve of the job Biden is doing, while 52 percent disapproved, a net -9 rating. His favorability rating also took a hit: 45 percent said they feel favorable towards the 46th president, while 53 percent said they do not, for a net -8 rating.

Biden had a net positive approval rating in the state in March, 47 percent of respondents said they supported Biden, while 44 percent said they disapproved, a net +3 rating. That poll found Biden had a +5 favorability rating.

This month, Iowans gave Biden the worst marks on the economy and immigration.

According to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey, 40 percent approved of the way Biden is handling the economy, while 56 percent said they did not.

Just 29 percent of respondents like the way Biden is handling immigration while 63 percent disapproved.

Interestingly, Biden’s chief deputy for the border crisis — Vice President Kamala Harris — enjoyed a better approval rating than her boss: 50 percent supported of her job performance while 42 percent did not.

The opinions about how Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic response have also declined. The president had the approval of 53 percent of respondents, while 44 percent disapproved of his handling of the response.

One survey respondent, David Andringa, told the Des Moines Register Biden is “taking credit” for the nation’s progress on the pandemic “that he doesn’t deserve.”

“The drugs weren’t there in the previous administration and now they are, so it’s not really — he didn’t have anything to do with that,” Andringa, a self-described independent, said. “It just so happened it happened in his term in office.”

Biden’s Iowa tumble marked at least the second Midwestern state where his approval rating was under 50 percent.

According to the survey of 600 registered Michigan voters, produced May 22-26 by the Glengariff Group, 47.4 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s job performance, while 45 percent did not.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.