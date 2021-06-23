Chicago Woman Who Was Dragged from Car, Beaten, Shot after Traffic Altercation Has Died

Yasmin Perez, the Chicago woman who was dragged from her car, beaten, and shot over a minor traffic accident, died from her wounds.

Perez and her husband, Gyovanny Arzuaga, were driving on West Division Street on Saturday evening after the Puerto Rican Day parade when the Chicago Police say that they became involved in a car accident.

Arzuaga and Perez were ambushed by three men, CPD said.

Officers added that the men swarmed the couple’s car, pulled them out of the vehicle, beat them, and then began shooting. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said that the men first attacked Perez and shot her, and when Azuaga tried to come to her aid, he was shot “almost execution-style.”

Surveillance video shows the pair lying on the ground next to their vehicle as the three men ran away.

“There’s one person who dealt the fatal shot. But there were others who were standing by who dragged that poor woman out of the car,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and paid for that with his life.”

Perez survived the attack but died in the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The mayor added that the shooters should turn themselves in.

“You need to turn yourself in because we are going to spare no resource whatsoever to find them and you and bring you to justice and make sure that these people who created such brazen chaos and harm are held in custody until they see their day in court,” Lightfoot said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help cover costs for Arzuaga and Perez. Nearly $34,000 has been raised so far.

