The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

The position, which comes with the rank of ambassador, will be held by McCain should she be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In April, it was reported that Biden would tap McCain to serve in the role, which represents America at a U.N. agency dedicated to ending hunger and ensuring that good quality food is available.

“I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead,” McCain wrote in a post on Twitter, attaching a link to a webpage announcing the nomination.

McCain, who currently serves as Chairman and Director of the Hensley Beverage Company in Phoenix, has been deeply critical of former President Donald Trump and supported Biden in the 2020 presidential election. She was also added to Biden’s advisory board leading up to the election last November and claimed Trump has a “lack of empathy” and “kindness.” McCain also praised Biden as being the only 2020 presidential candidate “who stands up for our values as a nation.”

In addition to announcing McCain’s nomination on Wednesday, Biden also announced Claire Cronin (D), the majority leader in the Massachusetts House, would serve as his nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

