Joe Biden Praises ‘Courage’ of Gay and Transgender Athletes for Coming Out

President Joe Biden praised two athletes on Wednesday for “coming out” to reveal a new gender identity and a sexual preference.

“I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today,” Biden wrote on social media praising NFL player Carl Nassib and soccer player Kumi Yokoyama.

To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

Nassib was the first active NFL player to come out as gay after he made the announcement Monday after he “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years.”

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention,” he said. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said Tuesday she was a transgender male

“I’m coming out now,” Yokoyama said on YouTube. “In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.”

Yokoyama said she wanted to use the they/them pronouns to describe herself.