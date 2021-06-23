Joe Biden Praises ‘Courage’ of Gay and Transgender Athletes for Coming Out

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral ceremony of the late Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. A former Navy Secretary, Warner served as a senator from Virginia for 30 years where he was a leading Republican …
Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden praised two athletes on Wednesday for “coming out” to reveal a new gender identity and a sexual preference.

“I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today,” Biden wrote on social media praising NFL player Carl Nassib and soccer player Kumi Yokoyama.

Nassib was the first active NFL player to come out as gay after he made the announcement Monday after he “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years.”

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention,” he said. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said Tuesday she was a transgender male

“I’m coming out now,” Yokoyama said on YouTube. “In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.”

Yokoyama said she wanted to use the they/them pronouns to describe herself.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.