President Biden: Second Amendment Had Limits from Day One

President Joe Biden suggested the Second Amendment has had limits from day one, during his Wednesday speech on crime and gun violence.

“The Second Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who onw a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden said.

“You couldn’t buy a cannon,” he added.

Biden said:

Those who say the blood of patriots and all that stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government,…well the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots…If you think you need have weapons to take on the government you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.

He concluded the point by saying, “The point is there has always been the ability to rationally limit the type of weapon that can be owned and who can own it.”

On April 8, 2021, Biden said that “no amendment is absolute.” His focus then, as now, was the Second Amendment, and he did not elaborate on whether there are exceptions. Whether, for instance, 19th Amendment is absolute.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.