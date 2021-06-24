Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday introduced a bill that would block federal funding for Critical Race Theory training.

The measure, dubbed the END CRT Act, would block federal funds from going toward funding to teach Critical Race Theory in workplace training.

“The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race,” the Texas senator said in a statement explaining the origins of CRT as a “Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes – as classical Marxism does – but between the races.”

That, Cruz continued, is “inherently bigoted.”

The Texas senator blasted President Biden for rescinding the Trump administration’s order “ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace.” Cruz went on to say:

President Biden’s decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans. I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn’t contribute to this radical ideology.

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) introduced the lower chamber’s companion bill last month.

“I grew up attending segregated schools in the Jim Crow South during a time when people were treated differently based on the color of their skin,” Owens said in a statement. e

Owens explained that Critical Race Theory “preserves this way of thinking and undermines civil rights, constitutionally guaranteed equal protection before the law, and U.S. institutions at large.”

“This is the United States of America, and no one should ever be subjected to the discrimination that our laws so clearly prohibit,” he added.

This month, three GOP senators — Rick Scott, (FL), Marsha Blackburn (TN), and Mike Braun (IN) — introduced a resolution condemning CRT in K-12 schools, acknowledging it as a “prejudicial ideological tool, rather than an educational tool” that teaches children to “judge individuals based on sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The actions at the federal level come as Republicans move to nix the practice at the local levels. This month, for example, the Florida Board of Education approved a proposal banning CRT from being taught in classrooms across the Sunshine State, prohibiting educators from attempting to “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

The rule reads:

Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.

“CRT is not racial sensitivity or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history,” Keisha King, a black mother of two children, said at the Florida meeting, explaining that it is teaching children that there is a “hierarchy in society where white male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed.”

Watch:

“It is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.” — Keisha King, mother of two, and member of @Moms4Liberty #StopCriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/OFrfVJ13d7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 11, 2021

“If this continues, we will look back and be responsible for the dismantling of the greatest country in the world by reverting to teaching hate and that race is a determining factor on where your destiny lies,” King warned.