A Democrat fundraising strategist admitted Thursday to Politico the Democrat Party is “f***ed in the midterms if we don’t get s*** done soon.”

The vulgarity and panic come as Democrats are struggling to resolve inflation, unemployment, the border crisis, and the coronavirus origin scandal amid congressional gridlock that has the left concerned about losing the 2022 midterms to Republicans.

“It’s just frustration,” former Democratic fundraiser and founder of the National Democratic Training Committee Kelly Dietrich also told Politico.

The establishment media excused the frustration as “suffering from a hangover after sweeping Trump from office and emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The frustration is now turning inward. Just on Wednesday, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) told President Joe Biden he needs to be more involved in pushing radical-left measures, like federalizing elections, to which Biden apparently “just sort of stared” at Jones, not knowing what to say.

On the immigration front, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted that Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments in the Northern Triangle were “disappointing.”

“Seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival,” Ocasio-Cortez countered the Vice President’s words.

Ocasio-Cortez has also unloaded on Biden for negotiating with Republicans on infrastructure, saying the time spent negotiating is “setting the planet on fire” and “dismantling voting rights.”

Meanwhile, a group of Republican and Democrat congressional leaders announced Wednesday they made a deal with Biden on a potential infrastructure package, but the deal seems to cancel many of the Trojan Horse items the radical left demands.

Polling suggests Biden’s 2022 ticket is unpopular with independent voters in swing states, while Republicans are more “engaged” than Democrats, bolstering GOP confidence ahead of the midterms.

Another poll in May indicates Americans increasingly view Biden as more far-left on policy now he is actually in office, with polls demonstrating a ten percent uptick since late 2019.